Auckland pro-Palestine march draws 20,000 calling for Gaza ceasefire

Auckland: Chants echoed through central Auckland on Saturday as around 20,000 people joined the March for Humanity, in what organisers say was the largest pro-Palestine demonstration in New Zealand’s history.

The march began in Aotea Square, where families, students, unions, churches, and community groups gathered under Palestinian flags and banners. Protesters carried placards reading “Ceasefire Now,” “Don’t Normalise Genocide,” and “End the Occupation” as they moved down Queen Street to Victoria Park.

Syed Mujeeb (Right)

Route changed over safety concerns

Originally, organisers had planned to cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge, but forecast winds of up to 70km/h forced a late change. Police thanked organisers for cooperating, saying the revised central-city route kept participants safe.

A small group of counter-protesters, including members linked to Destiny Church, briefly confronted marchers near Queen Street. Police deployed officers to separate the groups and reported no major incidents.

A call for government action

The event was organised by Aotearoa for Palestine, a Palestinian- and Māori-led group calling for sanctions on Israel, an unconditional ceasefire, and the reinstatement of UNRWA’s humanitarian mandate.

“This is a moral crisis. Our government’s silence is unacceptable,” said spokesperson Nadine Mortaja, who noted people had travelled from across Aotearoa and even Australia to attend.

Many marchers said it was their first protest. Observers noted a broad mix of New Zealanders, with both Muslim and non-Muslim communities represented. Families marched with children on their shoulders, and moments of silence were observed for lives lost in Gaza.

Gathering at Victoria Park

By afternoon, thousands filled Victoria Park, where MPs including Peeni Henare, Ricardo Menéndez March, Phil Twyford, and Steve Abel, alongside community leaders such as Anwar Ghani, addressed the crowd. Labour’s Henare told supporters: “Palestine needs our action. Christopher Luxon’s Government can and must do more to end the unfolding genocide in Gaza – including immediate sanctions.”

Police said 40 bus routes were detoured during the march, and traffic delays were reported across the CBD. Roads reopened by late afternoon after the rally concluded peacefully.