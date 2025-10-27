Auction for open residential plots in Hyderabad set for October 28

The auction for the residential plots will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th October 2025 10:12 am IST
Hyderabad: The auction of open residential plots located in Hyderabad is going to be held on Tuesday, October 28.

It will also include plots in Rangareddy district.

Auction of open plots in Hyderabad

In the city, the plots are located in Bahadurpally. A total of 18 plots in the area will go for auction on Tuesday.

The auction for the residential plots in Hyderabad will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday.

The plots measure from 197 to 972 square yards. The starting price is from Rs 27,000 to Rs 30,000 per square yard.

Plots in other areas

Apart from open plots in Hyderabad, those in Thorrur and Kurmalguda will also be made available in the auction which will be held from October 28 to 30.

In Thorrur, the plots are from 200 to 500 square yards whereas in Kurmalguda, their size will be 200-300 square yards.

The starting price per square yard in Kurmalguda is Rs 20,000 whereas in Thorrur, it is Rs 25,000.

For more details, those who are interested in the auction of open plots can visit the official website.

Tags
