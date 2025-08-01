August 20 last date for Intermediate first year admissions: TGBIE

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced that August 20 will be the final date to apply for first-year intermediate admissions for the academic year 2025–26.

The board made it clear that no further extensions will be granted. It also urged students and parents to seek admission only in affiliated junior colleges, the list of which is available on the official website.

Also Read Thousands skip Telangana inter supplementary exams 2025

About 16000 students were reported to have skipped the intermediate supplementary exams conducted in May. Physics-II and Economics-II exams saw 48047 student enrollment, but only 43,387 appeared.

Authorities booked 13 malpractice cases, including five from Warangal, three each in Medak and Karimnagar, and two in Nagarkurnool.