August 2026: New shows and series releasing on OTT this month

Mumbai: August is bringing a fresh mix of reality shows, war dramas, gaming competitions and regional content to OTT. Amitabh Bachchan will return with another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, while Karan Johar is preparing to welcome a new group of celebrities to a game packed with lies and betrayal.

Here’s a look at the shows and series arriving on OTT in August 2026:

1. Playground Season 5

Release date: August 1

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Gaming, rivalries and team politics will return with the fifth season of Playground. The reality show brings digital creators and gamers together for a series of competitive challenges under the guidance of celebrity mentors.

The contestants and complete lineup of mentors are expected to be revealed closer to the premiere.

2. Bhojpuri Bawaal

Release date: August 2

Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar will add more regional entertainment to its catalogue with Bhojpuri Bawaal. Not much has been revealed about the show’s cast or format yet, but it is currently listed for an August 2 premiere.

3. Operation Safed Sagar

Reported release date: August 7

Platform: Netflix

Netflix is taking viewers back to the Kargil War with Operation Safed Sagar. The series will tell the story of the Indian Air Force mission that became the world’s highest air operation.

Directed by Oni Sen, the war drama stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja and Taaruk Raina.

Netflix has confirmed the show as part of its 2026 slate, while August 7 is being reported as its likely premiere date. An official release-date announcement from the platform is still awaited.

4. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18

Release date: August 10

Platform: SonyLIV

Amitabh Bachchan will return to the hot seat with the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Contestants from different parts of the country will once again test their knowledge and attempt to climb the prize ladder.

The new season will premiere on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on SonyLIV. This time, the top prize is expected to be rs 7 crore.

5. Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Agnipariksha

Expected release: Second week of August

Platform: JioHotstar

Before the main season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 begins in September, the makers are reportedly planning a special prelude titled Agnipariksha.

The show will feature commoners competing in different challenges for a chance to enter the Bigg Boss house. Former winners Sabumon and Akhil Marar are among the names reportedly being considered for the judging panel.

The exact premiere date and complete panel have not been officially announced.

6. The Traitors Season 2

Release date: August 13

Platform: Prime Video

Karan Johar is ready to return with another celebrity lineup and a game where trusting the wrong person can send a contestant home.

While the faithfuls attempt to identify the secret traitors hiding among them, the traitors must eliminate their rivals without exposing themselves. The first season delivered fights, shifting alliances and plenty of suspicion, and the second season is expected to dial up the drama.

The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 13.

More titles could join the list as platforms reveal their complete August calendars. Shows such as The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, Dhindora Season 2 and Bigg Boss 20 are also expected in 2026, but they have not been given confirmed August release dates yet.