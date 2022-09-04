Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 3 more years in prison, totaling 20

She, along with former President U Win Myint and former Minister of Union Government Office, U Min Thu, was found guilty of electoral fraud, said the information team on Saturday.

Myanmar civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

Yangon: Two days after Myanmar’s former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to three years in jail for electoral fraud in 2020, increasing her total prison term to 20 years, the Information Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council confirmed.

Before this, Aung San Suu Kyi has been convicted of multiple charges, including corruption, incitement, breaching the Natural Disaster Management Law, breaching the Export and Import Law and breaching the Communications Law.

She was already sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment for these offences, and now faces 20 years in jail, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Feb. 1, 2021, U Win Myint, Suu Kyi and some senior officials of the National League for Democracy were detained by the military.

Trials over more charges against Suu Kyi will follow.

