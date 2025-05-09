Aurangabad man caught smuggling 20.6 kg ganja in Sangareddy

Two accused are still on the run.

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 9th May 2025 10:33 pm IST
Representational Image of Ganja
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The prohibition and excise department officials caught a man who was allegedly smuggling ganja and seized 20.6 kilograms of ganja from him.

On a tip-off, the sleuths caught Jalaluddin Siddiqui, a resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, while he was on his way to his native place in his car carrying the consignment. Jalaluddin worked at a private company, and as his earnings were not sufficient, he began smuggling ganja and selling business.

Jalaluddin had gone to Siliguri and purchased the ganja from a woman, Laxmi Bai, he was on his way to Aurangabad when, on information, the enforcement team caught him at Putohreddypalli in Sangareddy district.

A case is booked against Jalaluddin and Laxmi Bai, who are absconding.

