Maharashtra: Cop thrashes worker as shop remains open after hours

In a case of police brutality in Maharashtra, a man was on Sunday thrashed by a police constable for allegedly keeping his shop open till late night.

Videos that surfaced on Twitter show the police man, dressed in civil clothes, physically assaulting a man who was standing outside a shop. It was later confirmed that the videos were from the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The said incident occurred at Ghans mandi area of the city.

The owner of the shopping complex, identified as Arbaz Khan, confirmed the incident of police brutality. Khan said that the victim, Lakhwinder is a goldsmith hailing from West Bengal, reported the Times of India.

Lakhwinder’s employer Akhshay stated that the former had joined the shop barely two days prior to the incident. Despite being assualted by the cops, Lakwinder has refrained from lodging a complaint due to fear.

The victim stressed that he was having tobacco when the police arrived and began dispersing people in order to shut down the shop open past permitted time.