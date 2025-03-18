Aurangzeb row: Even US didn’t allow Osama’s burial to avoid glorification, says Shinde

Mumbai: Amid a row over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said even the US didn’t allow Osama bin Laden to be buried on its land and disposed of his body into the sea to avoid any glorification.

The pointed attack came amid a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition members in the legislative council after Shinde took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab.

While addressing the council about the Nagpur violence, Shinde questioned the glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, whose tomb has become a point of contention with right-wing outfits demanding its removal.

“Who is Aurangzeb? Why should we allow his glorification in our state? He is a blot on our history,” the deputy chief minister said in his closing remarks.

He said the Mughal emperor had offered Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje a choice to convert to Islam, but the latter refused and was brutally tortured and killed.

Referring to Parab’s allegation that Shinde switched allegiance from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to the BJP out of fear of Central agencies, Shinde shot back, “Even the US, after killing Osama bin Laden, ensured that he was not buried on their land. They disposed him of into the sea to prevent any glorification”.

Shinde slammed state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal’s comparison of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s governance to Aurangzeb’s rule.

“Did Fadnavis ever torture anyone the way Aurangzeb did to his enemies?” he questioned and turned towards Parab and asked if the chief minister had tortured him.

Angered by the comment, Parab stood up and demanded the right to respond.

Council chairperson Ram Shinde, however, didn’t permit him to speak, and his microphone remained muted.

Despite this, Parab, along with Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve, Sachin Parab, and other legislators, stood in protest, seeking permission to counter Shinde’s statements, but none of them were allowed to speak.

Continuing his attack, Shinde said, “Anil Parab should not forget that whatever I did, I did openly, and I did it to save the Shiv Sena from those who sympathise with Aurangzeb (Congress). It was the Congress that provided protection to Aurangzeb’s tomb.”

Multiple agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, are probing a money laundering case linked to a resort owned by Parab’s aide in Dapoli, and the legislator has been called several times for questioning.

Shinde earlier informed the Upper House of the state legislature that VHP and Bajrang Dal supporters held a protest in Nagpur city followed by the burning of an Aurangzeb effigy.

“The police took action against the supporters, but by evening a rumour was spread that there was some religious scripture written on the effigy. It irked some people that later led to violence,” he added.