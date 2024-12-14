Aussie couple battles ‘Indian Food Smell’ in new home

In a post that is going viral on social media, a couple from Australia shared their crisis of a home that smells like Indian food.

The original post on Reddit says that the couple bought their new house which was previously tenanted by two South Asian men in their twenties. They complain of the whole house smelling like “butter chicken with a side of saffron rice and garlic naan, lamb rogan josh, and beef vindaloo.”

They say that even after thorough cleaning, keeping the windows open and running diffusers all night the smell doesn’t seem to go away. Ironically, the only place clear of the smell is the kitchen.

The couple mentioned they have purchased an ozone generator from Amazon to kill bacteria which might solve their problem but still invite suggestions from people who have gone through something similar.

Reposted by a page called “I,Hypocrite” on X. The post has 5.5 million views and commenters have provided solutions like repainting the walls, stripping and replacing the cabinets or trying a cleaning solution of vinegar in water.

Many in the comment also shared their similar encounters with strong smelling Asian food.

One X user wrote, “I worked in property management for almost 20 years. The amount of money we had to spend on turns that were previously occupied by Indian residents was three times the normal amount of turn costs for other units. I’ve been to properties that had a majority Indian community and you could smell the curry literally just pulling into the clubhouse area. It’s incredibly difficult to get rid of those odors.”

Another X user wrote, “I shared an apartment with exchange students when I was in college. One from Sri Lanka, 2 from Japan. (GREAT food) but the mix of smells definitely permeated the walls, carpet and furniture. Bad comments anytime we had people over. I’m sure it was impossible to get out.”