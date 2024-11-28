Australia commits additional humanitarian aid to Sudan

Canberra: The Australian government has committed additional assistance to address famine and humanitarian needs in Sudan.

The federal government on Wednesday evening announced 17 million Australian dollars ($11.04 million) in humanitarian aid for Sudan amid the ongoing civil war in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

It takes Australia’s total humanitarian aid contribution to Sudan and neighbouring countries since the start of the conflict in April 2023 to 50 million Australian dollars ($32.4 million).

Also Read Sudan’s conflict leaves over 15M children out of school

Penny Wong, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said in a statement with Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts and Pat Conroy, the Minister for International Development and the Pacific, that Sudan is facing the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme, more than 25 million people in Sudan are facing acute hunger.

Wong condemned violence against civilians and aid workers in the region and called for all parties to agree on a permanent ceasefire.