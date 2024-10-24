Australia: Man arrested after firing at Victoria police

Police said early investigations suggested a man who resided at the property fired shots at detectives before officers returned fire.

Sydney: A man was arrested after he fired at the police in the southeast Australian state of Victoria on Thursday, October 24.

Victoria Police said that investigators from the Illicit Firearms Squad were called to a property in the state’s Dumbalk North to execute a firearms warrant in the afternoon.

No police officers were injured during the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

A 56-year-old man was injured at the property and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads around the property were subsequently cordoned off and multiple police cars and ambulances were at the scene.

