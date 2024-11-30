Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of 2nd Pink Ball Test against India

Adelaide: Pacer Josh Hazlewood was on Saturday ruled out of the second Test against India — a day-night match — starting here on December 6 with a “low grade left side” injury, Cricket Australia announced.

Australia are trailing 0-1 in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a 295-run shellacking in the first Test at Perth.

“Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the match with a low grade left side injury. Hazlewood will remain with the group in Adelaide to prepare for the remainder of the series,” the CA said in a media release.

Uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been added to the Australian squad for the Adelaide Test.

“Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been brought into the Australian men’s squad for the second NRMA Insurance Test match against India in Adelaide.

“Abbott and Doggett join Beau Webster as squad additions for Adelaide,” the release said.

However, Australia also have the option of bringing in pacer Scot Boland to the eleven in place of Hazlewood.

Hazlewood has a fine record in Pink Ball Tests, as the 33-year-old has taken 5 for eight in five overs in the day-night Test against India here in the 2020-21 series when the visitors were bundled out for 36.

This is also the first time Hazlewood will miss a home Test against India.

Abbott and Doggett have been coming on the back of good efforts in the Sheffield Shield matches recently.

Abbott had figures of 4 for 71 in 16 overs against Tasmania in his last Shield match, while Doggett had picked up a five-wicket haul against Western Australia, and now has 11 wickets in three Shield matches.

The pacer had also bagged his career-best figures of 6 for 15 in the A game against India A in McKay recently.