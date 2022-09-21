Australia pull off their second-highest run chase in T20I history with win over India in first match

Mohali: Australia pulled off their second-highest chase in T20I cricket on Wednesday.

The T20 world champions accomplished this landmark during the first T20I against India at Mohali.

India set the Aussies the target of 209 runs, which Australia chased down with four balls to spare, with four wickets in their hands. Knocks from Cameron Green (61), Steve Smith (35) and Matthew Wade (45*) were extremely helpful to the visitors as they chased down the target with an excellent batting display in death overs.

Australia’s highest run chase to date is 244 runs against New Zealand in February 2018. New Zealand scored 243/6 in their 20 overs thanks to top knocks from Martin Guptill (105) and Colin Munro (76). But then-skipper David Warner (59) and D’Arcy Short (76) along with quickfire knocks from Glenn Maxwell (31) and Aaron Finch (36*) helped Australia chase down the total with seven balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat first by Australia, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (2) for cheap scores. This left Men in Blue struggling at 35/2. KL Rahul (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (46) then stabilised the innings with a 68-run stand. Then, Hardik Pandya played a brilliant knock of 71* off just 30 balls with seven fours and five sixes to finish the innings at 208/6.

Pacers Nathan Ellis (3/30) and Josh Hazlewood (2/39) were the most successful Aussie bowlers.

Chasing 209, openers Aaron Finch (22) and Cameron Green stitched a quickfire 39-run stand to get Australia off to a solid start. Green played some really impressive strokes and stitched a 70-run stand with Steve Smith (35). Green was dismissed for an impressive 61 off 30 balls. Following this, Men in Blue made a comeback to the match, getting wickets of Smith, Glenn Maxwell (1) and Josh Inglis (17) within a space of just 36 runs.

But wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade (45*) and debutant Tim David (18) stitched a 62-run stand to help the Aussies win the match by four wickets, finishing the innings at 211/6.

Cameron Green was adjudged as ‘Man of the Match’ for his 61 and 1/46.

With this victory, Australia leads the series 1-0.

The second T20I of the series will take place in Nagpur.