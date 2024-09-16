Australia tightens rules for international students; Indians likely to be affected

Australia is set to tighten rules for international students, including Indians, by limiting the number of foreign students allowed to study in the country.

The aim is to manage migration rates to reduce the impact on housing costs and infrastructure.

Cap on NOSC in Australia to impact Indian students

Under the National Planning Level (NPL), there will be a cap on the number of new overseas student commencements (NOSC), set at 270,000 starting January 1, 2025.

Due to the new cap, the aspirations of many Indian students wishing to study in Australia may be affected, as increased competition could lead to a drop in acceptance rates.

Although the proposal still requires parliamentary approval, if implemented, it may compel international students to explore alternative options.

Changes in IELTS requirements

Recently, the English language requirements for Student and Temporary Graduate visas have been updated.

For student visas, the minimum test score required has increased from an International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score of 5.5 to 6.0 (or its equivalent).

Also Read Two Indian students drown in waterfall in Australia

Similarly, the minimum test score for students undertaking an English Language Intensive Course for Overseas Students (ELICOS) before their main course of study has risen from IELTS 4.5 to 5.0 (or equivalent).

For Temporary Graduate visas (TGV), the required test score has increased from IELTS 6.0 to 6.5 (or equivalent), with a minimum score of 5.5 required in each component of the test.

The cap on student enrollments and the rise in IELTS score requirements are likely to pose hurdles for international students, including Indians, who wish to study in Australia.