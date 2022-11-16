Australia to open Consulate in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Australia would open a Consulate in Bengaluru next year, the country’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), he also said the Australian government is deeply committed to advancing its technology partnership with India in the context of broad based comprehensive strategic partnership.

Watts, who is leading a delegation of over 40 Australian technology companies and policy thinkers to the 25th edition of Asia’s largest technology event, said when it comes to critical technology, no partner matters more to Australia than India.