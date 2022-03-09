Australian Army chief at South Block in Delhi

Published: 9th March 2022
New Delhi: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane welcomes Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of the Australian Army, at the South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of the Australian Army, inspects the Guard of Honour at the South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane with Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of the Australian Army, during a ceremonial welcome at the South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of the Australian Army, lays a wreath at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

