Australian Dy PM Richard Marles, FM Penny Wong in Delhi

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @MEAIndia** New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar receive Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong ahead of the 2nd India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chouhan during a welcome ceremony for Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles at South Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles during a meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles during a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (not seen), in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles being received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh upon his arrival to inspect tri-service Guard of Honour at South Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles inspects tri-service Guard of Honour at South Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles during a meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong after paying homage at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles signs the visitor's book after paying homage at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong signs the visitor's book after paying homage at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong lay wreaths at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong pay homage at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)