Australian singer objects to use of her song in reel on PM Modi

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Instagram handle named bjp4Karnataka showed its ‘creative side’ by using the trending song – Everything at Once – implying senior leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do ‘everything-at-once’.

However, Karnataka BJP was left red-faced after the singer Lenka expressed her disapproval of using her song without her permission.

Lenka is an Australian singer-songwriter best known for her song “The Show”, from her debut album.

It came to light after AltNews and fact checker Mohammed Zubair shared Lenka’s disapproval of the singer in his X post.

The reel

Hello @BJP4Karnataka, Here's a message from @LenkaMusic for using her song without permission. pic.twitter.com/Lu9exgop8s — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 22, 2024

The reel begins with the lyrics and Modi dressed as a Sikh (as warm as the sun); then shows Modi’s interaction with children (as silly as fun); Modi’s taking a sortie on IAF’s fighter jet Tejas (as cool as a tree); Modi walking in a black and white frame with many international flags in the backdrop (as scary as the sea); Modi performing pooja (as hot as fire); and so on…

Lenka disapproves

However, singer Lenka expressed her disapproval of using her song without her permission. She commented on the reel stating, “I did not approve this song use.” And further said, “If there is an advertising or political message you need permission.”

Reactions

While some said this is a common trend, others agreed with singer Lenka and called her a ‘queen’ using the crown smiley.

When last checked, the reel had been removed from the Karnataka BJP’s Instagram handle.