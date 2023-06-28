Authorities disallow Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah: Managing body

Srinagar: Authorities here have disallowed Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah here, the managing body of the Jamia Masjid said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said the decision was conveyed to the managing body by the authorities.

“This is to inform the public that authorities have conveyed to Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid that once again, Eid ul Adha prayers will not be allowed at the historic and central Eidgah Srinagar,” the statement said.

It said the district administration officials conveyed the decision to Anjuman Auqaf this morning.

In keeping with past traditions, the Anjuman had announced that Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah Srinagar at 9 am.

“Barring prayers at Eidgah which is the central place designated for these special community prayers for centuries is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims of the Valley and outside and a poor reflection on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

The Anjuman also denounced the continued detention of Mirwaz e Kashmir, Mohammad Umar Farooq, who traditionally delivers the Eid sermon at Eidgah before Eid prayers.

Despite appeals by various religious, political, social organisations and the civil society for Mirwaiz’s release, “He is being continuously detained, which is extremely sad and disturbing.”