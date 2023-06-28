Authorities review medical care arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims

Jammu: Authorities on Wednesday reviewed medical care arrangements made at various locations in Kathua and Samba districts, en route to Jammu for the Amarnath pilgrims, an official spokesperson said.

Director of Jammu Health Services Rajeev Kumar Sharma along with his deputy Sanjay Sharma and nodal officer Vijay Sharma visited the medical aid centres set up at different places in the twin districts to oversee the preparedness and facilities being made available for the pilgrims, the spokesperson said.

Also Read Kashmir’s leadership rolls out red carpet for Amarnath pilgrims

The annual 62-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start on July 1.

The first batch of pilgrims are leaving for the valley from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp on June 30.

At Kathua’s Lakhanpur, the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, the director took a detailed review of necessary arrangements including signages needed for smooth medical facilities for the yatris.

He visited the Amarnath Yatra reception centre and medical aid centre, where he inspected the OPD stalls, interacted with the staff and enquired about the status of logistics.

Rajeev also took stock of the availability of medicine, ambulances and beds and later issued instructions to the chief medical officer of Kathua to keep round-the-clock services available during the Yatra.

The director also visited the medical aid centres in Chhan Arorian and Hiranagar and inspected the availability of drugs, equipment and round-the-clock facility of medical teams for the visiting pilgrims.

In Samba district, the director visited centres in Chichi Mata Mandir and Nonath Ashram, Ghagwal and directed the officials to ensure that the pilgrims are provided with the best healthcare facilities, the spokesperson said.