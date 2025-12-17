Authorities set fines up to 100K Saudi Riyals for Haj transport violations

Makkah: The Royal Commission for Makkah and the Holy Sites has announced draft regulations for Haj transportation activities, outlining penalties with fines up to 100,000 Saudi Riyals.

The move is aimed at tightening the oversight often made in one of the world’s largest and most complex pilgrimage operations.

Individuals or companies found in violation of the guidelines could face fines ranging from 150 Saudi Riyals to 100,000 Saudi Riyals.

Transport facilities to obtain official permit

More serious violations may lead to suspension from Haj operations for one to three seasons, while the gravest breaches could result in the permanent cancellation of operating permits.

According to the draft regulations, unless an official permit is obtained from the Pilgrim Transportation Guidance Centre, no service provider may operate Haj transportation services within the assigned geographical areas.

Those interested in participating must submit an application detailing their intent, along with the number of buses available and other operational and technical requirements to indicate preparedness.

According to the commission, applications will open annually on the first of Jumada al-Thani and will remain open for 60 days.

Service providers will also be asked to submit all essential data and supporting documents at the latest by the 15th of Shawwal every year. Although the deadline may be extended until the end of Shawwal if needed.

The regulations also mandate that service providers arrange immediate alternative transportation in the event of a vehicle breakdown, within one hour in cities and their suburbs, and within two hours in non-urban areas.

Should a provider fail to comply, the competent authority may arrange replacement transport that meets approved standards, with all associated costs charged to the provider.

Additionally, providers are also required to ensure the availability of a sufficient number of qualified technicians to maintain transport and guarantee safe travels for efficient operation throughout the Haj season.