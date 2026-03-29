Auto driver claims to earn Rs 75000 per month, internet reacts

While most auto drivers struggle to make ends meet or are barely able to get by, one such person from Mumbai claims to make Rs 75,000 a month.

In conversation with an Instagram user, Utkarsh Varma, the auto driver revealed that he saves Rs 2,500 per day after paying the daily expenses. When Varma shared the conversation on a reel, the social media users calculated the monthly income of the auto driver and were amazed by it.

In the reel, Varma is heard talking to the driver about the high cost of living in Mumbai. To which the driver responds,”Yahan paisa itna hai, barasta hai (There is a lot of money in the city)”

Varma then said that he couldn’t make the same amount as the auto driver during his first job after completing B Tech. “He is earning Rs 2,500 per day. now you decide if you want to stay home or drive an auto in Mumbai,” Varma says in the reel.

He explained that driving an auto can provide a better networking opportunity than being in an office cubical.

Social media reactions

Most social media users were surprised to know the driver’s income and wanted to try auto driving.

One user said,”Bhaiya ke ghar par ham income tax Wale Ko bhej Rahe tension mat lo (Don’t worry, I will send income tax officers to his home)”; the second user asked, “Bhaiyaa ke pass team member ki vacancy hai kya (Does he have a vacancy?).

Another user said, “Referral” and fourth said. “I am going to buy an auto”