Auto driver foils kidnapping bid in Hyderabad; five held

Hyderabad: Five persons were arrested on Tuesday, December 24 after an auto driver foiled their kidnapping bid in Hyderabad’s Borabanda.

The incident occurred when a 17-year-old girl and her friend boarded a sharing auto from Madhapur for Borabanda. At short distance two boys boarded the auto and began misbehaving with the girl and attacked her friend.

On noticing this, the auto driver deboarded both the suspects. However, the duo along with their three other friends, who were following the autorickshaw on bikes, tried to attack the driver.

“The driver escaped from the place along with the girl and her friend as the auto sped away. He reached Borabanda and dropped the girl at her house,” said the police.

The accused chased the auto and reached the place and tried to kidnap the girl there. On hearing the commotion the local people gathered and caught them. The police on information reached the spot and took them into custody. Investigation is underway.