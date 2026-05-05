Auto driver Mohammed Zaher saves woman from history sheeter

Hyderabad: An ordinary auto driver displayed extraordinary courage when he saved a woman from a history sheeter who tried to steal her gold chain

In the early hours of March 4, Manju Omlata was out on a morning walk with her daughter-in-law near Jinsi Chauraha in Begum Bazaar. As they reached near the Hindi Marwadi Vidyalaya school, Mohammed Sohail from Dabirpura, attempted to snatch the gold chain from her neck. During the attempt, his scooter lost balance and he fell. The victim raised an alarm, creating panic in the area.

At the same time, an auto driver, Mohammed Zaher, who was passing by, noticed the incident through his side-view mirror. Though he had already moved nearly 100 meters ahead, he reacted instantly, turned his auto around, and chased the accused. He rammed his auto into the fleeing attacker’s bike, knocking him down. Even when the accused attacked him with a stick, Zaher stood his ground and resisted bravely, preventing him from escaping.

Meanwhile, patrolling police personnel reached the spot and took the accused into custody. After ensuring the situation was under control, Zaher quietly left the scene without expecting any reward.

Later, the victim informed the Goshamahal police about the incident. CCTV footage from the area captured the entire sequence. Using the auto number seen in the footage and technical analysis, police were able to identify Zaher.

Recognising his bravery, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar honoured Zaher at the TGICCC in Banjara Hills on Monday.

Zaher’s selfless act not only protected a victim but also stood as a reminder that courage and responsibility can come from the most ordinary citizens.