Auto drivers are devastated due to Telangana govt’s policies: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao blamed the Congress government for the “devastating” conditions being faced by auto drivers and workers in the state.

Reiterating the allegation that 28 auto workers died (due to the Mahalakshmi scheme) since the Congress came to power in Telangana, he said that chief minister A Revanth Reddy is “least bothered” about the situation.

Rao wished workers in advance on the occasion of the International Workers Day (May Day) and slammed Revanth for not visiting the families of the bereaved.

The former minister made these remarks during a meeting in Medak with the auto union workers, affirming their support for BRS Medak candidate P Venkatarami Reddy.

He also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the rights of workers have deteriorated under the saffron party’s rule at the Centre.

“PM Narendra Modi is helping Adani and Ambani instead of safeguarding workers rights,” he remarked.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).