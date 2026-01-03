Auto drivers protest: KTR slams Congress govt for ‘illegal arrests’

KTR demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detained auto union leaders and drivers.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 3rd January 2026 1:45 pm IST
BRS working president KTR addresses a press conference in Hyderabad
BRS working president KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, January 2, strongly condemned the alleged large-scale arrests of auto drivers and union leaders across Telangana, calling it an “undemocratic and oppressive” act by the Congress government.

He accused the ruling party of detaining thousands of auto drivers across several police stations in the state to prevent their planned Assembly siege, which was called to demand the implementation of election promises made to them.

“The arrest of thousands of auto drivers and union leaders is an outrageous and authoritarian move,” KTR said.

Congress govt silencing dissent: KTR

He alleged that instead of fulfilling the promises made to the people during elections, the Congress government was trying to “silence dissent through illegal arrests and intimidation.”

KTR demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detained auto union leaders and drivers.

The BRS leader also urged the government to make a clear statement in the Assembly on the implementation of assurances given to auto drivers.

“If the government truly intends to prevent further suicides among struggling auto drivers, it must act swiftly and implement its promises,” he said.

