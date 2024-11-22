Auto drivers to go on strike across Telangana on December 7

Hyderabad: The Telangana Auto Drivers Union Joint Action Committee has announced a statewide strike on December 7 to demand solutions to their issues, alongside a massive rally in Hyderabad expected to attract one lakh participants.

This announcement was made during a state conference held at the Bashirbagh Press Club on Thursday, November 21.

During the conference, union leaders criticized both the previous BRS government and the current Congress government of not fulfilling their promises.

They warned that the Congress party would face similar consequences as the BRS if it continued neglecting the drivers’ concerns.

The union is demanding the issuance of 20,000 new auto permits in Hyderabad, the implementation of third-party insurance for autos, and an increase in accident insurance coverage to Rs 10 lakhs.

Additionally, they are calling for immediate financial assistance of Rs 12,000 for each auto driver’s family.