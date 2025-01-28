Autopsy of 3 who died on Hyderabad’s Aramgarh flyover on Shab-e-Meraj underway

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th January 2025 12:46 pm IST
Hyderabad: In yet another accident in Hyderabad, three teenagers died on the newly inaugurated Aramgarh flyover on Shab-e-Meraj. Currently, an autopsy is being conducted on the victims.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Details of accident on Hyderabad’s Aramgarh flyover

The three victims, identified as 14-year-old Maaz, 16-year-old Imran, and 14-year-old Ahmed, hailed from the Old City of Hyderabad.

As per the Attapur police, the teenagers were riding a speeding two-wheeler from the Old City toward Aramgarh between 12:30 am and 1:00 am.

Tragically, their joyride on the four-kilometer-long Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover ended in disaster. Their vehicle lost control and crashed into a streetlight pole and the divider.

While Maaz died on the spot, Imran and Ahmed succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Investigation

A case was promptly registered, and an investigation into the accident on Hyderabad’s Aramgarh flyover is ongoing.

This tragic event marks the first reported accident on the Aramgarh flyover since its inauguration earlier in January.

The autopsy details will help the cops in the investigation.

Flyovers not closed on Shab-e-Meraj

Usually, major flyovers in Hyderabad remain closed on Shab-e-Meraj. However, this year, no such directive was issued.

As all the boys who died in the accident are minors, investigations are likely to be conducted from various angles.

