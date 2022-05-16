Availability of water in Telangana higher than national average: Irrigation OSD

Hyderabad: Telangana’s per capita water availability is higher than the national average, said Officer on Special Duty to chief minister (Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande on Sunday.

Deshpande said that the total water availability in Godavari and Krishna rivers in the state was around 1,300 (billion cubic feet) tmcft. The storage capacity is 950 tmcft, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Deshpande stated the status of availability of water in the state in his keynote address, on ‘The necessity of per capita water availability and per capita storage capacity in the country’ at the 220th birth anniversary celebration of Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton, organised by the Institution of Engineers (India).

“Recognising the significance of increasing the water storage capacity, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has proposed 141 tmcft storage at Kaleshwaram, 68 tmcft in Palamuru-Rangareddy, and 25.26 tmcft in Dindi.” Deshpande added.