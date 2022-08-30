Average 20 road accident deaths every 24 hours  in Telangana: NCRB report

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 30th August 2022 2:08 pm IST
Iran: Six killed in car-trailer collision
(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday revealed that during the last year (2021) on an average 20 road accident deaths were recorded every 24 hours in Telangana.

Due to reckless driving 213 road accidents took place last year in which 7,447 people were killed and 20,107 people were injured.

According to the NCRB data 55.5% of accidents took place due to fast driving and 27.5% of accidents took place due to reckless driving.

MS Education Academy

Drink and drive also caused many accidents, the NCRB report said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button