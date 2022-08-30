Average 20 road accident deaths every 24 hours  in Telangana: NCRB report

Hyderabad: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday revealed that during the last year (2021) on an average 20 road accident deaths were recorded every 24 hours in Telangana.

Due to reckless driving 213 road accidents took place last year in which 7,447 people were killed and 20,107 people were injured.

According to the NCRB data 55.5% of accidents took place due to fast driving and 27.5% of accidents took place due to reckless driving.

Drink and drive also caused many accidents, the NCRB report said.