Viral: Bigg Boss 18 couple get engaged, shares roka photo

Mumbai: Television actor and Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra has once again set social media abuzz with a mysterious Instagram update. On Saturday, the actor shared a photo on his stories showing him holding hands with a girl, who is seen flaunting a ring. Without revealing her identity, Avinash simply added a heart and evil eye emoji, leaving fans both excited and puzzled.

Soon after the post went viral, fans were quick to predict that the girl could be none other than actress Eisha Singh.

The duo, fondly known as “AviSha” by their followers, gained immense popularity during their stint on Bigg Boss 18, where their close bond and chemistry caught viewers’ attention.

Their equation inside the house had sparked dating rumours, with many fans believing there was more than just friendship. However, both Avinash and Eisha have consistently maintained that they are “just good friends.” Even when engagement rumours surfaced earlier, Eisha had dismissed them as baseless, with her family also strongly reacting to such claims.

Despite the speculation, the pair has continued to collaborate professionally after the show. They have appeared together in music videos like Kala Sha Kala and Jaadu Hai, and have shared glimpses of their travels to destinations such as Switzerland and Thailand.

On the professional front, Avinash finished as the third runner-up on Bigg Boss 18, while Eisha secured the sixth position.