Avoid animal sacrifice in public spaces on Bakrid: Jama Masjid Shahi Imam

New Delhi: Ahead of Bakrid, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid on Wednesday, June 4, urged the Muslim community to refrain from performing animal sacrifices in open areas or on the streets.

Naib Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari, in a statement, advised people to ensure cleanliness in their localities during the festival.

“Just as festivals like Holi and Diwali are celebrated with dignity across India, Eid-ul-Adha too should be observed with respect and reverence,” the Imam said.

The festival is likely to be celebrated on June 6-7.

The Imam further emphasised that during the festival, the Muslim community must remain mindful of a few key responsibilities.

“Most importantly, no act should hurt the sentiments or beliefs of fellow citizens. Therefore, sacrifices must be conducted only within private premises such as homes or designated enclosures— not on roads or in open spaces,” he stated.

He also appealed to the community to refrain from photographing or filming the act of sacrifice and strictly advised against uploading such images or videos on social media.

“Islam is a religion of peace,” he stated, “and it is our duty to demonstrate this through our conduct by ensuring that no one’s emotions are harmed.”

Further advising the community to remember that Islam teaches respect for all religions and instructs its followers to never hurt others’ sentiments, the Imam asserted that the ritual of sacrifice must be performed in a manner that upholds the rule of law and maintains communal harmony.