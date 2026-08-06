Awarapan 2 trailer: Emraan Hashmi aka Shivam’s deadliest comeback

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is returning to the portrayal of his iconic character of Shivam Pandit from the cult-classic ‘Awarapan’. The makers of ‘Awarapan 2’ unveiled the film’s trailer on Thursday, and it answers the questions of an entire generation that has grown up on ‘Awarapan’.

This time Shivam carries more pain, more rage, and a purpose that cannot be stopped. The trailer is intensely dark for the Bollywood palette, and relentlessly cinematic, and showcases Shivam’s world, a world of vengeance, redemption.

The lead character has aged, and is naturally scarred, as he bears the weight of everything the first film left unresolved. It is a performance that reminds you why this character has endured for two decades. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

Disha steps into this world as Zara, bringing a new emotional dimension the franchise hasn’t seen before. Shabana Azmi as Nafisa commands every frame she’s in. The action is visceral, the emotion is raw, and the music is exactly what the Awarapan universe demands.

The musical identity of ‘Awarapan 2’ is as layered as its story. The album is composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics furnished by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel.

At the heart of it is Tera Mera Rishta, composed by Mithoon, sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma which runs through the trailer.

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films present Awarapan 2, produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026. All India theatrical distribution by Pen Marudhar.