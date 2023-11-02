Aya Ram, Gaya Ram becomes the norm in Telangana; BRS, Congress and BJP are all in its grip

Hyderabad: Ayaram Gayarams have crossed all limits in Telangana State as 2023 Assembly elections is fast approaching so much so that leaders and cadre are shifting allegiance at a wink.

Dumping of parties has become the order of the day, some for denial of tickets, some see no future in the existing party, and some for assured benefits in other parties.

Major floor crossing, unheard of in the past, is seen in Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and BJP; BJP being the worst hit.

While denial of Assembly tickets for self and kin has been the major reason, the winds of change in favour of Congress after its big win in neighbouring Karnataka State has led to beeline to the party.

In the process, Congress image shot up and leaders, cadre from other parties are making a beeline and those who quit the party are also doing Ghar wapasi.

KCR, KTR, Harish Rao woo rival leaders

Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is trying hard for a hattrick win in the ensuing polls has especially deputed son and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and nephew, Finance, Health Minister T Harish Rao to reach out to unhappy leaders in Congress, BJP and bring them to BRS fold.

Rao duo rush to disgruntled leaders

Rama Rao and Harish Rao, are seen crisscrossing the State for the enrolment of unhappy leaders from other parties and the trio has been successful so far.

Survey confusion

Elections surveys by various agencies and parties have added to the confusion among the leaders and cadre, stimulating shifting loyalties as some predicted BRS win and some Congress.

BJP worst hit

In the ayaram, gayaram melee, Telangana BJP has been hit hard with scores of defections and the morale of most party leaders and cadre low after the sudden change of leadership from Bandi Sanjay to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.

BJP’s image plummeted before polls and raised suspicion of a secret deal between BRS and BJP after no serious action was taken against BRS MLC K Kavitha in the liquor scam after much publicity.

Rakesh hits out at BJP

BJP official spokesman, economist Rakesh Reddy from Warangal, summed up the situation in the party, “Party had failed to acknowledge my contributions. The party is unwelcoming to youth and exploiting young members in the name of ideology.”

Rathod Bapu Rao, MLA quits BRS joins BJP

BRS two-time MLA Rathod Bapu Rao quit the party and also the Legislative Assembly, peeved over the denial of party ticket and joined the BJP.

“I quit my job as a teacher to join the Telangana agitation. I got elected twice with the blessings of my people. I have been denied the ticket without any reason. All my efforts to meet the top leadership have been in vain,” he told the media.

Bapu Rao claimed he was attracted to the BJP because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to develop the country and the importance he has been giving to the tribal people, including making Droupadi Murmu the President of India.

Vivek, Rajagopal Reddy return to Congress

Ex-MP G Vivek Venkatswamy, who also owns V 6 TV channel and Velugu Telugu Daily, quit the BJP and re-joined Congress in the presence of AICC former president Rahul Gandhi.

Nalgonda strongman, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, brother of Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy quit the BJP and rejoined Congress. Reddy was accused of bagging crores of rupees contract for entry into the BJP, which he denied.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy unsuccessfully contested on the BJP ticket in the by-poll for the Munugode Assembly constituency in 2022.

Raj Gopal wrote on social media: “Activists are my strength. Fans are my breath. Their aspirations are my ambition. Positions are not new to me. My decision is for the people.”

In a major boost to the BRS, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy and, Kolhapur leader Rampulla Reddy quit Congress and join the BRS in the presence of KCR.

KCR praises Nagam

“Nagam Janardhan Reddy was active in the Telangana movement of 1969. He also went to jail. With Nagam Janardhan joining, our strength doubled. It is certain that we will win 14 seats in Palamuru,” KCR remarked.

On Vishunuvardhan Reddy, KCR said, “Vishnuvardhan Reddy is my responsibility for his good political future. PJR is my best friend and his son Vishnu is like a member of my family. I request Vishnu and MLA Mahanti Gopinath to work together,” he added.

Slamming Opposition, KCR accused them of indulging in bad politics. “Opposition parties are doing bad politics unable to digest development. They attacked Kotha MP Prabhakar Reddy. We have to be careful and win the elections which will be a slap on their faces, let’s all move forward unitedly,” the BRS chief said.

BJP leader and former MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, and Telugu Desam politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy joined the BRS. KTR welcomed him into the party.

One of the last key leaders of TDP in Telangana, Chandrasekhar Reddy was with the party since 1982 when it was floated by N T Rama Rao. He was elected twice to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Wanaparthy besides serving as a Rajya Sabha member.

Minister for Panchayat Raj E. Dayakar Rao, who was Chandrasekhar Reddy’s colleague in TDP, played a key role in bringing him into the BRS.

Jitta somersault, back to KCR

Congress leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, active during the Telangana movement, also joined the BRS.

Reddy quit TRS (now BRS) to float Yuva Telangana Party, merged his Party with the BJP last year. Unhappy with being sidelined by BJP leadership, he joined Congress in July.

Since Congress rejected his demand for a Bhongir Assembly ticket, he went to BRS.

Former president of the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association Mamila Rajender also joined the ruling party.

Jolt to Congress

Congress got a jolt with TPCC Vice-President Dr Cheruku Sudhakar resigning from the party. Telangana Inti Party leader Sudhakar had joined Congress last month and had merged his party.

It is learnt Congress MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy was unhappy over Sudhakar being admitted into the party.

A purported audio tape created sensation in March wherein Venkat Reddy allegedly threatened to kill Sudhakar and his son Dr Suhas. There is also tiff in Congress over seat sharing with communists.

Rumbling in AIMIM

In fact, there is unusual rumbling in the AIMIM party too headed by Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad following reports that Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan is being asked to pave the way for a newcomer due to his long tenure.

Rumours were agog that he might seek a Congress ticket if denied to contest again.

All parties in the State are facing hiccups and more are expected once all the seats are finalized, with the common man enjoying the political spectacle of sorts.

This time the voters will be asking the leaders, “Kaun se party meiN hai saab?”