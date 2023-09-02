Ayan Mukerji spotted at a bookstore in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Published: 2nd September 2023
Ayan Mukerji (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The feeling when you unexpectedly meet or see your favorite actress, actor or any celebrity is truly unique and indescribable. It’s a mix of excitement, awe, and a pinch of surrealness that makes the moment unforgettable. Something similar happened when a Hyderabadi fan spotted Ayan Mukerji at a bookstore in the city.

A picture of the filmmaker was shared on Twitter which quickly went viral, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans who started wondering if any new collaboration with Tollywood is on cards.

However, it has been revealed that Ayan is in Hyderabad for some pre-production works of War 2 that stars Telugu actor Jr NTR as villain.

Meanwhile, War 2, which is said to roll by the end of this year, stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The film will feature some never-seen-before action sequences and is one of the most awaited films. According to reports, the makers are eyeing the 2025 Republic Day weekend for War 2.

