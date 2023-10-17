Ayatollah Khamenei warns ‘no one will be able to stop Muslims if Israel keeps bombing Gaza

"If the crimes of the Zionist (Israeli) regime continue, Muslims and resistance forces will become impatient, and no one can stop them," Khamenei said.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday warned that nobody would be able to stop Muslims around the world and “resistance forces” if Israel continues bombing Gaza, reports said.

“If the crimes of the Zionist (Israeli) regime continue, Muslims and resistance forces will become impatient, and no one can stop them,” Khamenei said, Daily Mail reported, citing Iranian state TV.  

“No matter what the Zionist regime does, it cannot make up for the scandalous failure it suffered,” Khamenei said. 

The comments follow calls by former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal for a “Day of Jihad’ across the Muslim world last Friday before hundreds of thousands of protestors turned out worldwide to show solidarity with the beleaguered Gazans as more than one million were forced to flee their homes.

Iran’s clerical rulers have long been vocal in their support for the Palestinian cause. Tehran makes no secret of its backing for Hamas, funding and arming the Islamist group that controls Gaza, Daily Mail reported.

Khamenei added on Tuesday that Israeli officials should be tried for their crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza as Iran steps up rhetoric condemning the siege – and suggesting that an all-out invasion will be met with a response on other fronts

