Mumbai: Fame may bring admiration and success, but it also exposes celebrities, especially female stars to harsh scrutiny and online abuse. While some actresses openly speak about the darker side of stardom, others remain silent due to fear of online backlash.

Actress Ayesha Khan has chosen to speak out and recently opened up about the constant trolling and abuse she faces on social media.

The 23-year-old actor, who appeared in Dhurandhar and featured alongside Krystle D’Souza in the song Shararat, has been receiving praise for her recent work. However, she revealed that success has not shielded her from online harassment.

Here’s what she revealed

Speaking at the We The Women event, the Baalveer actor recalled a painful experience from her college days when she was removed from a T-Series song because she was considered “fat.”

She said she was in Class 12 and had been selected as the second lead in the track but was replaced just a night before the shoot.

Opening up about her daily struggles, Ayesha said, “I am almost every day sexualised for my body on Instagram. I wear a normal top; people have a problem, I wear skirts, people have a problem. I have to think before posting. If I have to think before wearing something or wanting to post something, just because someone else is going to sexualise me, it’s, of course, a very sad space to be in. I don’t know, there’s a very thin line I keep struggling, sometimes I think I’ll post whatever I want, but other times I am not in the mood to see any comments telling me whatever they would have done to me if they had a chance.”

She further added, “Because you are a potential rapist if you had the strength or you could do what you are saying, you would do it. So it’s very scary that these are actual human beings around us. These are not just comments. I have had rape threats every day. I so wish something strict could be done about it. There are days when it triggers my wounds, scares me that if I were not this famous or powerful like I am today, it could have happened.”

About Ayesha Khan

Ayesha began her career as a junior artist and made her television debut with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She later appeared in Baalveer Returns and made her Telugu debut with Mukhachitram in 2022. In 2023, she gained wide recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan. She was most recently seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Speaking about her upcoming project, she is rumoured to join Bhagam Bhag 2 alongside Akshay Kumar.