Mumbai: Who doesn’t love Bebo? Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has millions of fans across the globe, and not just common people, several celebrities too openly admire her. Among them is Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who has always been vocal about her fondness for Kareena.

Despite the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, Ayeza did not shy away from expressing her love for the Bollywood star. Recently, she joined the viral AI trend by Google Gemini’s new feature “Nano Banana,” which allows users to create ultra-realistic, Polaroid-style portraits with their favourite celebrities. Ayeza’s choice was obvious as she shared photo withnone other than Kareena Kapoor.

The actress shared the AI-generated image with Bebo on Instagram, but soon after, a screenshot of the post surfaced on Reddit, where users began trolling her. Comments ranged from, “I absolutely hate this! Always gives me second-hand embarrassment,” to cheeky remarks like, “Call her Ayeza ‘Kapoor Khan’ atp.” Another user wrote, “Can’t say anything, as more than half Pak dramas try to portray their lead character similar to Geet from Jab We Met.”

This isn’t the first time Ayeza has paid tribute to Kareena. On the actress’s birthday last year, Ayeza recreated the iconic “Poo” scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, complete with the dialogue, “Kon hai woh jisne dobaara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?” She had also confessed that Kareena was the reason she pursued acting, admitting that she had watched Jab We Met countless times.