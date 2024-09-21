Ayeza Khan recreates Kareena Kapoor’s Poo scene, video viral

Mumbai: Today marks the birthday of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, and fans around the world are celebrating the actress who seems to be aging backwards! Known for her timeless beauty and immense talent, Kareena has amassed a massive fan following that extends beyond India.

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is one such fan, proving that even celebrities admire Bebo.

In a delightful tribute, Ayeza Khan took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself recreating one of Kareena’s most iconic scenes of ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, asking, “Kon hai woh jisne dobaara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?”.

Ayeza further expressed her affection for Kareena, stating, “Did you know that @kareenakapoorkhan was the reason I got into acting? Do you have any idea how many times I have watched her in Jab We Met?” This heartfelt message underscores the inspiration that Kareena has provided to aspiring actresses across the border.

Ayeza Khan also recently lauded Kareena Kapoor Khan as completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry.

Bebo was last seen in The Buckingham Murders . Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan was last seen in the drama Jaan E Jahan.