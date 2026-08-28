Ayeza Khan subtly shuts down divorce rumours

Ayeza and Danish, who tied the knot in 2014, are among Pakistan’s most-loved celebrity couples. They are parents to two children, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

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Ayeza Khan in a floral shawl, posing outdoors at night in a city setting.
Instagram - Ayeza Khan

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has revealed the secret behind her picture-perfect solo photographs, and her husband Danish Taimoor deserves some of the credit.

Sharing a stunning new picture on Instagram, Ayeza told her followers that Danish had stepped behind the camera while their children remained close by.

“Living my best life, Alhamdulillah. Danish took the picture and kids are behind the camera, so don’t ask ‘where is Danish bhai and kids!’” she wrote.

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Ayeza’s post came as speculation about trouble in her marriage to Danish Taimoor continued to circulate online. By sharing a family update that included Danish, she appeared to clarify that the couple are still together.

Her playful clarification also offered fans a glimpse into how the family spends time together while keeping the children away from the spotlight.

Ayeza and Danish, who tied the knot in 2014, are among Pakistan’s most-loved celebrity couples. They are parents to two children, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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