Ayodhya saints call for ban on ‘Adipurush’

They claimed that the film has misrepresented the characters of Ramayana and shown Hindu deities in a 'distorted' manner -- Hanuman -- being shown with a beard and without a moustache.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2023 10:42 am IST
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh exude divine charm in 'Adipurush' new poster
Image Source: ANI

Ayodhya: Irked over the dialogues of the film, saints in Ayodhya have demanded a ban on the film ‘Adipurush’.

This is the second time in a year that saints have spoken out against the film.

Last year in October, the seers had objected to the ‘distortion’ seen in the film’s trailer.

MS Education Academy

They claimed that the film has misrepresented the characters of Ramayana and shown Hindu deities in a ‘distorted’ manner — Hanuman — being shown with a beard and without a moustache.

The head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, said that despite earlier protests, the filmmakers have misrepresented the characters of Ramayana and shown Hindu deities in a ‘distorted’ manner.

“The dialogues are shameful and the film should be banned immediately,” he added.

“Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman as well as Ravana have been presented in totally different manner. It depicts our deities in completely different form against what we have read and known so far,” Das added.

Raju Das, the priest of Hanuman Garhi temple, too sought a ban on the movie.

“Bollywood is hell bent on distorting Hindu religion. The movie ‘Adipurush’ is a classic example of how it is least concerned about Hindu sentiments,” said Raju Das.

The Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, the most powerful body of Ayodhya saints, too has also backed the demand for a movie ban.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2023 10:42 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button