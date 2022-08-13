Ayushmann Khurrana on rising Covid cases: ‘Nazar lag gayi hai’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana with a sprinkle of laughter has addressed the rising cases of Covid once again.

Ayushmann took to Instagram where he shared a monochrome picture from inside an airplane. He urged everyone to mask up and also wear a black thread on the leg to keep the evil eye at bay.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “Inside the airplane. From the creek of the window seat 1A. It’s time to mask up again. Suna hai saara Mumbai viral/cold infection se joojh raha hai. In the meanwhile can I have a glass of warm water pls.”

“You may put some kaali mirch too. Kaala dhaaga bhi baandh lo haath paaon mein (wear a black thread on your leg). Nazar lag gayi hai hum sab ko. (We have the evil eye on all of us.),” Ayushmann concluded.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen on screen in ‘Anek’. He will soon be seen in ‘An Action Hero’ and ‘Doctor G’.