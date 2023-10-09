'Azaan ka waqt is my favorite time...', says Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is undoubtedly one star who has been ruling the hearts of millions of people across the globe. From being a Bollywood actress, and singer to a Hollywood star, a producer and an investor, PeeCee has donned many hats and has managed to succeed in each field. Known for her exceptional talent and captivating beauty, Priyanka made her Bollywood in 2003 and since then there has been no looking back for her. The actress knows how to remain in the headlines, be it for professional front or personal.

And now, Priyanka Chopra is back in the news, this time because of her old video that is going viral on Instagram. In the clip, Priyanka is seen talking about how much she loves listening to ‘Azaan’, the Islamic prayer call.

The video which has found its way on the internet is from 2016 when PeeCee was in Bhopal for the shooting of her film Gangaajal 2. “In Bhopal, the most interesting time of the day is the evening when one can hear the divine Azaan. After packing up, at sunset, I sit on my terrace where I can listen to Azaan which probably comes from six Masjids. Those five minutes have a strange peace in it. That time of the day is my favourite and the sound of Azaan is like music to my ears,” said Priyanka in the video. Watch the viral clip below.

This video has grabbed attention and is being widely shared on social media platforms. It emphasizes the importance of understanding and appreciating different cultures and their practices. It is a reminder of unity and respect, regardless of our backgrounds and beliefs.

It can be recalled how other celebrities like Karan Kundrra and Shehnaaz Gill too have paused or delayed their speeches or performances upon hearing the Azaan as a mark of respect.

When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as Azan call was being made for prayer. This is the purity of good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz i have only one heart how many times you going to win it. #ShehnaazGill #DigitalPersonalityOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/SwxjaogsGY — sal (@navion1990) February 23, 2023

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Head Of State and Bollywood project Jee Le Zaraa.