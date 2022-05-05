Azaan Row: Hindus in Maha village gift loudspeaker to mosque

A group of Hindus in Kelwad village, Nagpur gifted a loudspeaker to Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr as a protest against the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra.

The villagers of Kelwad village in Buldhana district collected funds from everyone and purchased a loudspeaker. Kelwad village has no mosque as there are no Muslims living in the village. The villagers gifted the loudspeaker to a mosque in nearby Kinhola village on Eid.

The mosque in Kinhola, around 6 km away from Kelwad village, is the only mosque in this area. It already has loudspeakers installed. But the villagers invited the Muslim community from Kinhola, to receive the loudspeaker as an Eid gift.

According to a report by The Times of India, the head of the mosque (maulana) came from Kinhola and said that he has accepted the loudspeaker as a loving gift from Hindu brethren, and it will be used as a symbol of unity and communal harmony.

President of the village peace committee, Umesh Patil said that the initiative was taken as a symbolic protest.

“We believe that the motive behind suddenly raising the loudspeaker issue is to start communal riots in the state. Both Hindus and Muslims are living peacefully in rural Maharashtra. We can’t let cheap politicians get away with inciting people and destroying our peaceful coexistence,” he said.