Azad Engineering’s manufacturing facility for Mitsubishi opened in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Azad Engineering, a leading precision engineering company, has officially opened its exclusive lean manufacturing facility dedicated to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) at Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad.

This state-of-the-art facility spans 7,200 square meters and marks a significant milestone in Azad’s decade-long partnership with MHI.

The inauguration follows the signing of a Rs 700 crore long-term contract and price agreement between Azad Engineering and MHI in November 2024.

Currently, the facility employs 200 skilled professionals, with plans to expand its workforce by several hundred in the future.

The plant is designed to manufacture critical rotating and stationary components for Mitsubishi’s advanced gas turbines, catering to global markets.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the facility integrates with Azad’s Centre for Excellence and Innovation, enhancing its capabilities in high-end manufacturing and research.

At the inauguration, Masahito Kataoka, Senior Vice President of MHI’s GTCC Business Division, praised Azad Engineering’s technical capabilities and quality control.

“Thanks to Team Azad’s exceptional technical capabilities and thorough quality control, MHI products consistently maintain high reliability and performance, significantly contributing to the realisation of a decarbonised society,” Kataoka noted.

He also presented Azad Engineering with the prestigious ‘Partner of the Year 2024’ award, recognizing the company as the best partner among over 1,000 suppliers worldwide.

This facility is the first of many dedicated units Azad Engineering plans to establish to meet the growing demand from its global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners.

Once all facilities are operational, Azad aims to employ over 2,000 highly skilled professionals under its Centre of Excellence and Innovation.