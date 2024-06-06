Bhim Army chief thanks Muslim community for support, vows to repay the favour

After securing a victory in the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for their overwhelming support. Azad, who contested as an independent candidate, acknowledged that the Muslim community voted for him in equal measure to the Dalits, a marginalised community he has long championed.

While addressing the media Azad said in a statement, “The Muslim community has voted for me equally as the Dalits. I will not be able to repay this favour,” emphasising the the importance of the Muslim vote in his electoral success.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) claimed 37 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress secured 6, while Chandrashekhar Azad’s Aazad Samaj Party clinched one seat.

In recent years, the Bhim Army, run by Chandrashekhar Azad, meant for Dalit rights and its confrontational approach to challenging caste-based discrimination has gained a substantial amount of traction within the Muslim community. Azad’s inclusive message and his stand for the rights of marginalised communities irrespective of their religious affiliation, have resonated with many Muslims who feel let down by the traditional political parties.