Azad to participate in Rohit Vemula’s 7th death anniversary program at UoH

In January 2016, Rohith Vemula died by suicide after he was suspended from the university along with four others.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th January 2023 10:08 pm IST
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad at Shaheen Bagh
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad.

Hyderabad: A programme honouring deceased Dalit researcher Rohith Vemula on his 7th death anniversary will be organised on January 17, at the University of Hyderabad.

The program will feature participation from Azad Samaj Party national president Chandra Shekhar Azad, Dalit rights activist Radhika Vemula, and caste killing survivor Avanthi, according to Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) organisers.

Advocate Jai Bhim Rao (AP High Court) and Kaki Madhava Rao (retired IAS), as well as Dr. Joby Joseph (associate professor, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad), will participate in the programme.

The visitors will decorate the campus’ Rohith Stupa.

In January 2016, Rohith Vemula died by suicide after he was suspended from the university along with four others. Many allegations of caste-related discrimination emerged after his suicide. Further, Vemula’s institutional murder sparked massive protests across the country.

