Telangana Guv calls for better medical facilities after Malakpet deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan commented recently on the deaths of two pregnant women in Malakpet owing to medical negligence while giving birth.

Speaking to the media, Tamilisai said that as a gynaecologist herself, she was doubtful of many aspects of the case and called for improved medical facilities to prevent such instances.

“I was pained when I heard of the Malakpet incident. As a gynaecologist, I have many issues with the case. The government hospitals are the last hope of the people. The government needs to focus more on such issues,” she said.

She stated that the bills are not pending they are currently under consideration. Further, Tamilisai also mentioned that in the past, four women had died due to family planning surgeries, highlighting the need for improved medical facilities in the state.

The Governor was speaking at the Sankaranti celebrations being held at Raj Bhavan in the city.