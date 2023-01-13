Hyderabad: Two women die after delivery, kins protest in front of hospital

Hyderabad: Two young women who just delivered children died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital on Thursday.

According to the police, the women underwent deliveries at M N Area Hospital in Malakpet on Wednesday and were shifted to Gandhi hospital on Thursday where they died while being treated.

The incidents took place at 10:30 pm on Thursday following which the kins of the victims filed an FIR (First Information Report) at Chadarghat police station.

They further staged a protest in front of Malakpet hospital demanding justice and portrayed their plight by displaying a one-day-old infant in their arms.

A family member of one of the dead women holding the newborn.

History of the protest

Mahesh, a driver from a village in Nagarkurnool district had admitted his wife Sri Venella, 23 to the hospital on Monday.

She delivered a baby on Wednesday by cesarean section following which her condition worsened.

The next day he was informed that his wife’s condition was not good as her pulse rate has come down and her heartbeat has increased.

The staff shifted her to Gandhi Hospital after her condition got severely critical.

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital told Mahesh that his wife had dengue fever for five days and platelets had dropped following which she succumbed to death while undergoing treatment.

Another protestor, Jagadish, who is a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh, had admitted his wife Shivani to the hospital on January 10 for delivery.

The next day she delivered a baby through caesarean section. Subsequently, her sugar and BP levels slumped and doctors asked him to take her to Gandhi Hospital for observation.

However, her condition had already turned critical by then and she died a few hours later.

Jagadish was distraught over losing his wife within hours after delivering their first child.

Later on Friday morning, the police officers reached the spot and tried to calm the protestors down and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The agitators claimed that a wrong injection given by the doctors was the reason behind the death.

(With inputs from IANS)