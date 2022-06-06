Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav coin series launched by Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a special series of coins that are also ‘visually impaired friendly’.

The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design. They are not commemorative coins and will be part of the circulation.

“These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of Amrit Kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country,” Modi said while addressing the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, lenders like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank said these special coins will be distributed through select branches.

Modi also launched the ‘Jan Samarth portal’ — a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal. “This portal is going to make it easy so that citizens do not have to ask the same questions every time to avail themselves of a government programme”.

AKAM is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.